Former Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah confirms talks with Asante Kotoko

Former Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah has confirmed that he has had discussions with Asante Kotoko regarding their vacant coaching position.

The club are currently without a permanent coach after the dismissal of Seydou Zerbo, who was sacked last month following a 2-0 defeat to Medeama.

Speaking to Kumasi-based Pure FM, Appiah stated, "Asante Kotoko has a CEO (Nana Yaw Amponsah) and I can't go to Manhyia and demand that I should be named the new head coach without the knowledge of the CEO. If there is any assistance I am willing to do that."

Appiah continued, "For the past months, I have held talks with Kotoko, but I told them to hold on because I received two offers, but let us see what happens."

Appiah has been without a club since leaving Kenpong Soccer Academy earlier this year. Earlier this year applied for the Black Stars job but Chris Hughton was appointed ahead of him.

Appiah has a wealth of experience in management, coaching the Black Stars at two Africa Cup of Nations tournaments and the FIFA World Cup in Brazil.

He is a revered figure among Kotoko supporters, having played for and captained the club during an illustrious career that saw him win seven Ghana Premier League titles and the African Champions League in 1983.

Kotoko will play their next game against Premier League leaders, Aduana Stars, at the Baba Yara Stadium. They will be hoping for a win to bounce back to winning ways after they were thrashed 3-0 by Berkeum Chelsea last time.