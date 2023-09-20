Former Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah confirms talks with Sudan FA

Former Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah has stated that he is currently in talks to join the Sudan national team as head coach amid multiple reports on Wednesday suggesting his appointment.

The veteran coach who now serves on the Interim Management Committee (IMC) was believed to have secured a deal with the Sudan FA but it appears there might be a discrepancy in the information provided.

According to Kwesi Appiah in an interview with Ghanasportspage.com, he mentioned that he is awaiting approval and the release from Otumfour Osei Tutu II. Additionally, he stated that he is currently in discussions with the Sudan FA.

"There are currently talks with them (Sudan FA) but I am waiting for the approval and release of Otumfour Osei Tutu II," he said.

Kwesi Appiah's most recent coaching role was with the lower-tier Ghanaian club Kenpong Academy after he left his position as the head coach of the Ghana national team in January 2020.

Prior to his return to the Ghanaian national team, Appiah served as the head coach of Sudanese club Khartoum Club from December 2014 to April 2017.

Before his stint in Sudan, Appiah had previously led the Black Stars as their head coach, achieving the remarkable feat of guiding the team to the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.