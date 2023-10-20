Former Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah finally signs Sudan contract

Former Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah has signed a three-year contract with the Sudanese national team.

Appiah signed the contract in Saudi Arabia, where the Sudanese Football Association has temporarily relocated due to the political crisis in Sudan.

The 64-year-old coach is joined by fellow Ghanaians Ignatius Osei-Fosu, who serves as his assistant coach, and former Ghanaian goalkeeper Fatau Dauda, now the goalkeeper's coach for Sudan.

Appiah's tenure began with a 1-1 draw against Tanzania and a 1-0 victory over Chad, breaking a string of poor results for the Sudanese team. His primary focus is to help Sudan perform well in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. They are set to face Togo and DR Congo in the qualifiers next month.

Sudan did not qualify for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, which will commence in January 2024, so they are fully dedicated to their World Cup qualification campaign.

Appiah is juggling his responsibilities by working with Sudan while also serving as a Ghana Football Association Executive Council member and technical director for Asante Kotoko.