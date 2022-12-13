Former Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah impressed with the performance of Africa at the World Cup

Former Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah believes Africa has come of age following the performance of the five teams that represented the continent at the World Cup.

Morocco became the first African team to reach the last four of the World Cup after beating Belgium, Spain and Portugal.

Cameroon set the record of being the first African country to beat Brazil at the World Cup while France's only defeat at the tournament in Qatar came against Tunisia.

“This edition of the Cup bore great surprises, with teams from continents such as Africa and Asia achieving historic victories over large European teams and similar ones from Latin America, and this is what added fun to the football game," Appiah told Koora.

"The African teams were able to surprise the world, and it was not that easy, but gradually African football will develop into something better.

"The African teams played well and with great ambition, and they will return quickly and better in the next edition of the World Cup."