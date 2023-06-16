Former Ghana coach Otto Addo leads Day 4 of UEFA Assist Technical Development course

Former coach of the Black Stars, Otto Addo tutored coaches on Day 4 of the UEFA Assist Technical Development programme in Accra at the Alisa Hotel.

The Borussia Dortmund trainee shared his experience as a player and a coach with the participants in a session that spanned four hours.

The session dueled on top level coaching, talent identification, coaching techniques, technical philosophy, coaching principles and talent management. The ongoing course which began on Monday, June 11, will end on Friday, June 16, 2023.

The UEFA Assist Technical Development programme is a 5-day course for Ghanaian coaches conducted to enhance the knowledge and skills.

The workshop is facilitated by UEFA consultant Roger Meichtry.

Roger Meichtry is supported by GFA Technical Director Bernhard Lippert and Director of Coach Education Professor Joseph Kwame Mintah.

Maxwell Caesar Kemeh is providing administrative assistance for the seminar.

Black Stars head Coach Chris Hughton took time to cross fertilize ideas and to share knowledge with the course participants on Tuesday.

The training demonstrates his commitment to the development of Ghanaian football and his support for the capacity-building efforts of the GFA.

This initiative reflects the GFA's dedication to nurturing the skills and knowledge of coaches in Ghana, which is crucial for the growth and advancement of football in the country.