Former Ghana coach Otto Addo praises Chris Hughton

Former Ghana coach Otto Addo praised Chris Hughton, emphasising the former Premier League coach's importance to the Black Stars technical team.

Following the Black Stars' group stage exit from the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, a new technical team will be formed after Otto Addo stepped down.

Otto Addo's team defeated South Korea but lost to Portugal and Uruguay, forcing them to exit the tournament early.

The former Brighton manager was the Black Stars' technical advisor, and Otto Addo enjoyed working with him.

"He's got a lot of experience and knowledge and he's always trying to give his best for the team," said coach Otto Addo.

"We have a very good relationship. Chris Hughton is a very experienced coach," Addo added earlier this week.

"He takes a lot of things out of my head for me to concentrate on the team. And on the tactics, he's also given advice. We have good exchanges with him, but also with the other coaches like George Boateng and Didi Dramani."

"He was here to inspect the hotels. He was here to organise everything. He's done a great job so far and he's a big help to me," Addo said.