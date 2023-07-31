GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Former Ghana coach Otto Addo reunites with Haaland and Sancho in Las Vegas

Published on: 31 July 2023
Former Black Stars coach, Otto Addo shared a heartwarming moment with ex-Dortmund stars Jadon Sancho and Erling Haaland in the United States. 

Addo groomed both players during their time in the Bundesliga with German giants Borussia Dortmund.

Haaland left Dortmund last summer to join Manchester City, where he won the treble in his first season while Sancho signed for United two seasons ago.

The German-born Ghanaian trainer caught up with the duo as they shared memories of their time together before the pre-season friendly between Manchester United and Dortmund.

Addo was part of the technical team as Dortmund defeated United 3-2 in an exciting friendly in Las Vegas on Monday morning.

A former player of the club, Addo was in charge of the Black Stars during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

He decided to leave his role after Ghana exited the tournament at the group stage, after a win and two defeats.

