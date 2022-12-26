Former Ghana coach Sellas Tetteh claims he has not been paid for winning U-20 World Cup

Sellas Tetteh has disclosed that he has yet to receive payment for leading Ghana to victory at the U20 FIFA World Cup in 2009.

Tetteh was in charge of the Black Satellites team that became the first African team to win the U-20 World Cup in Egypt over a decade ago.

Tetteh, who also coached the Black Stars, claims he has been neglected despite making history. He recently recovered from a serious illness and is still fighting for credit for masterminding Ghana's victory on the world stage, after also winning the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations in 2009.

“I have been discussing with Kurt Okraku [Ghana Football Association president] because since we, the technical team when we won the World Cup they didn’t pay us any money,” he told Sports Obama TV.

“They didn’t pay us any money. There was a document for it. I went and discuss that with Kurt Okraku. At least they were supposed to give us $4000.

“As for the players their money and all those things, they were not paid anything. They kept it in an account for them. I have spoken to the people in charge and Kurt Okraku but he has been busy because of the World Cup. I will try and meet him and talk to him.”

Prior to his return to Liberty Professionals in 2021, he served as the national team coach for Rwanda and Sierra Leone between 2009 and 2019.