Former Ghana defender accuses Kotoko and Hearts of Oak players of being lazy

Former Ghana defender Edward Agyemang Duah has criticised players of giants, Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak, for being lazy.

The two clubs have not been able to make a significant impact in the Confederations and Champions League competitions recently.

In an interview with Winneba-based NycE FM, the former defender blamed the lacklustre performance of the teams on the presence of lazy players.

Duah, who had stints with both Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak during his playing days, pointed out that during his time, there was a lot of competition, players were committed, disciplined and united, and trained harder which yielded results.

He noted that the current players of both clubs are not serious and lack the drive to perform at the highest level.

"Truth be told, the players at the moment are lazy and that is why they are unable to perform in Africa," he said.

The Ghanaian clubs have underperformed in the African inter-club competition, with Asante Kotoko being the last club to reach the money zone of the CAF Confederations Cup in 2019.

Duah, who was part of the Black Stars squad that represented Ghana in the 1994 and 1998 Africa Cup of Nations, believes that the situation can change if the players take their training and performances seriously.