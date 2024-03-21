Former Ghana defender Harrison Afful named Vice President of American club Stars FC

Former Ghana right-back, Harrison Afful has joined newly-formed soccer club Stars FC in the United States.

The veteran MLS defender has been appointed the Vice President and a member of the technical side of the youth football team.

Afful, who won the MLS with Columbus Crew in 2020, will resume his role as vice president this fall as Stars FC enrolls young footballers from Concordia, North Carolina.

"Harrison will be joining us as Club Vice President and also as a part of our coaching staff. Harrison brings many years of professional experience to the club. He has played in the MLS for 8 years with both Charlotte FC and Columbus Crew," wrote the club on Instagram.

"He won the MLS Cup with the Columbus Crew in 2020, was named Columbus Crew Defender of the year in 2015, Was part of the Ghana National Team that placed 3rd in the African Cup of Nations in 2008, 2010, and 2015, captained Ghana in a friendly vs Congo, and created an assist that led to a draw in the 2014 World Cup vs Germany.

"We are very excited to have Harrison as a part of the Stars family and look forward to seeing him spread his knowledge of the game in our area."

The ex-Asante Kotoko player seems to be preparing for life after football as decision to call time on his career becomes imminent.