Former Ghana defender Jerry Akaminko calls for improvement in Ghana football

Former Black Stars defender Jerry Akaminko has urged major stakeholders of Ghana football to take drastic measures to revive the game.

The local game seems to have dwindled in several aspects with only a few fans showing interest in recent times.

According to Akaminko, during his time as a Heart of Lions player, the quality of structures was up to standard as well as several high-profile players which is not the case in the current era.

“I don’t think it will work if you compare the past to the present because there is a noticeable disparity between the quality of players who competed in the league back then and those currently playing”

“The players from my time were more experienced, whereas the current crop is largely composed of younger talents.”

Akaminko emphasized the importance of enhancing the overall standard of the league, stating, “There is certainly room for improvement.”

“We should aim to elevate the league to a certain standard, where we can adequately prepare our players to compete at any level or standard.”

Meanwhile, the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League has kicked off with an opening game between Real Tamale United (RTU) and Hearts of Oat at the Aliu Mahama Stadium.