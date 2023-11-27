GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Former Ghana defender John Boye impressed with Alexander Djiku's performances in Turkey

Published on: 27 November 2023
Former Black Stars defender and Turkish Super Lig legend, John Boye has praised Ghanaian defender Alexander Djiku following his quick adaptation at Fenerbache. 

The 29-year-old French-born Ghanaian centre-back has been a key figure at Fenerbache since joining them in the summer transfer window from Strasburg.

Djiku, until his injury setback, provided solidity in defence for the Turkish giants, who were on a run of 18 successive wins.

His absence has seen the club lose their invincibility but returned to winning ways on Sunday against Fatih Karagumruk.

"Alexander Djiku is also a really good player. We played against each other in France. French football is different, if you played there you can play anywhere. I'm very happy for him. I was very impressed with his performance at Fenerbahçe. I congratulate him, I hope he continues like this," he told Spor Arena. 

Boye spent time playing for Kayseri Erciyesspor and Sivasspor during his time in the Turkish Super Lig.

