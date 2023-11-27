Former Ghana defender John Boye impressed with Alexander Djiku's performances in Turkey

Former Black Stars defender and Turkish Super Lig legend, John Boye has praised Ghanaian defender Alexander Djiku following his quick adaptation at Fenerbache.

The 29-year-old French-born Ghanaian centre-back has been a key figure at Fenerbache since joining them in the summer transfer window from Strasburg.

Djiku, until his injury setback, provided solidity in defence for the Turkish giants, who were on a run of 18 successive wins.

His absence has seen the club lose their invincibility but returned to winning ways on Sunday against Fatih Karagumruk.

"Alexander Djiku is also a really good player. We played against each other in France. French football is different, if you played there you can play anywhere. I'm very happy for him. I was very impressed with his performance at Fenerbahçe. I congratulate him, I hope he continues like this," he told Spor Arena.

Boye spent time playing for Kayseri Erciyesspor and Sivasspor during his time in the Turkish Super Lig.