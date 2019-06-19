Former Ghana defender John Painstil believes Mensah and Boye's experience will be vital for success at AFCON 2019

Former Ghana international John Painstil insists the experience of Jonathan Mensah and John Boye will be crucial to the Black Stars success at the Nations Cup in Egypt.

The pair have massive experiences at the senior national team, having playing in a number of AFCONs as well as the FIFA World Cup.

“The back four is important for the team, playing left back and right back is important. Either they are good to go, can they communicate together? Do they recover when one is off? Are they okay in the air? Is important,” John Paintsil tells TV3 Sports.

“Defensively we need the experience, is very important. Without experience defenders there is going to be a lot of problems, but for me Jonathan Mensah, John Boye being there I think we are good to go.”

Boye has been in top form for for club side Metz, helping them achieve Ligue 1 promotion. He was named in the Ligue II team of the season.

Mensah has been a regular for MLS side Columbus Crew and was named the club's best defender last year.

The Black Stars are seeking to end Ghana's 37-year wait for the Nations Cup in Egypt.