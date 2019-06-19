Former Ghana defender John Painstil urges Black Stars players to work hard to end AFCON title drought

Former Ghana international John Painstil has urged the Black Stars players to put in their all to ensure the country's long wait for the Nations Cup title ends in Egypt.

Ghana have not won the competition since 1982 but have come close twice in recent tournaments, reaching the finals in 2010 and 2015.

“I think with determination, hard work, confidence, team work, respect and I think the Coach being there for the players and players being there for the Coach,” the former West Ham United defender spoke to TV3.

“In terms of discipline, discipline means keeping their positions right, those who needs to recover should recover, the team shape must be accurate, not left wing going, left back going. If the Coach ask them to keep a change they must keep a change, they understand this terms.

“So with all these everything will come right with them but if they lose focus, if they lose discipline on the field they can get punished.”

The Black Stars have been drawn in group F of the tournament which begins this Friday, alongside Cameroon, Guinea Bissau and Benin.