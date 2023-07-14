Former Ghana defender John Paintsil labels Black Stars' World Cup qualifying group as tricky

Former Ghana defender John Paintsil has shared his thoughts on the World Cup qualifying draw, describing the Black Stars' group as tricky.

Ghana are in Group I alongside Mali, Madagascar, the Central African Republic, Comoros, and Chad. Paintsil believes that although it is not a difficult group, it presents its own challenges.

In an interview, Paintsil expressed his perspective on the group, acknowledging the presence of tough opponents. He said, "It’s not a difficult group but a tricky one. We have Mali, Madagascar, CAR and Comoros, which they have a history with us. Comoros believe their history against us at the Nations Cup is still there."

Paintsil highlighted the historical encounters between Ghana and Comoros, suggesting that Comoros still carries the belief from their previous success against the Black Stars during the Africa Cup of Nations.

He further explained the tricky nature of the group, stating, "Countries paired against Ghana in the group have an upper hand because they have nothing to lose playing us. If we beat them, it's no use, but if they beat us, it's big news and that tells you it’s a tricky group. Mali is the most stubborn football country in Africa because they can upset you anytime."

Ghana, a four-time African champion, is aiming for their fifth World Cup appearance, having participated in the tournaments in 2006, 2010, 2014, and the most recent edition in Qatar last year.

In contrast, Mali, Madagascar, Central African Republic, Comoros, and Chad have never qualified for the World Cup.

The Black Stars will need to navigate through the challenges posed by their opponents and emerge as the winners of the group to secure qualification for the World Cup, which will be co-hosted by the USA, Mexico, and Canada.