Former Ghana defender John Paintsil orders release of accomplice in house break-in incident

Former Black Stars player, John Paintsil, has instructed the caretaker of his house to ensure the release of the accomplice of a 64-year-old charcoal burner who broke into his abandoned house in the Central Region.

Paintsil, known for his time at Fulham, revealed his decision in an interview with GhanaWeb Sport.

"They were two and the other one in prison. So I've told my guy that whatever they can do to let that guy out they should do it and let me know what will happen. Because you cannot take somebody to prison because of a mattress. Although they are at fault, for me, John Paintsil, I don't have the heart to take somebody to prison," he said.

Paintsil emphasized that he has never sent anyone to jail before and that his focus has been on running his football academy in Accra. He became aware of the incident after being shared a link to an interview conducted by Isaac Odoom with the Crime Check Foundation.

"I’ve never jailed anyone and sent anyone to court. I’m here in Accra working, and my team is playing the league, so I’m here. When I saw the video, I called the guy to find out why he did that because there is no sense in arresting someone because of a mere mattress. I had no idea and only found out from the interview he granted," Paintsil clarified.

Odoom, the 64-year-old charcoal burner, and his accomplice were acquitted of theft charges but convicted on charges of trespassing and unlawful entry.

Odoom explained in an interview with Crime Check that he pleaded not guilty to the theft charge but pleaded guilty to the other charges. He was fined GHC1440, which Sweden-based midfielder Emmanuel Boateng paid, leading to Odoom's release.