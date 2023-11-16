Former Ghana defender John Paintsil reveals childhood vow to avoid alcohol

Former Ghana defender John Paintsil has shared a poignant childhood experience that shaped a personal pledge to abstain from alcohol consumption.

Speaking on Angel TV, Paintsil recounted the moment that led to his firm commitment after witnessing a friend's father, in a drunken state, lying in a gutter.

As a young and curious child, Paintsil asked his father about the concerning scene, and the response he received left a lasting impact. His father attributed the man's condition to alcohol consumption, prompting Paintsil to vow never to taste alcohol.

Reflecting on this decision, Paintsil expressed satisfaction in sticking to this principle despite the challenges that often accompany success in football. He sees it as a crucial element of personal discipline that contributed to his achievements in his football career.

“I saw the father of one of my friends lying in the gutter after he got drunk, and I asked my father why is he in that situation, and my father said it was because he was drunk. I made a promise to myself that I was never going to drink alcohol, and to date, I have never tasted alcohol," Paintsil shared.

He emphasised the importance of self-discipline, especially when one attains the means to afford various indulgences in life.

Paintsil, known for his defensive prowess and affable nature, has had a successful career playing for clubs such as Fulham, Leicester City, Kaizer Chiefs, Maccabi Tel Aviv, and West Ham United. His international career was absolutely great, helping Ghana qualify for two World Cup tournaments. The 42-year-old made 89 appearances for Ghana.

After retiring from playing, he ventured into football coaching and administration, currently owning the John Paintsil Football Academy and undergoing the CAF license B course.