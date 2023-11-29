Former Ghana defender John Paintsil reveals grueling journey from lotto kiosk lodgings to international success

Former Ghana star John Paintsil recently shared his personal story of struggle and perseverance, highlighting how he overcame challenges to become a successful athlete.

Paintsil explained that before he achieved fame and wealth, he faced difficult times that nearly caused him to give up on his football career.

One particular experience that stood out was when he received a call-up to the national under-20 team and had to travel to Accra for a trial exercise.

Although he had heard of New Town, he knew little else about Ghana's capital city. Upon arrival, he failed to locate his relative's residence, despite carrying a bag filled with gari, football boots, and a jersey.

“I knew no one in Accra and only heard about Accra New Town. I had only one destination in my bag when I picked up my bag and that was Accra New Town. When I got to Circle I made enquiries and was shown the place," Paintsil shared in an interview with Angel TV.

He continued, "I only had gari, jersey, and my boots. I got to New Town and couldn’t figure out where to stay. I spotted a lotto kiosk and made up my mind that It was going to be my place of abode until I located my sister’s house in New Town. So for the next two weeks, I will jog to and from New Town and Accra Sports Stadium. I ate gari without sugar for two weeks. When the final list came and I made the list, I couldn’t hold back my tears. I wasn’t bathing because I couldn’t. If I wasn’t determined and had no plan, I would have given up. There were times I wanted to give up but I thought of my dreams and decided to press on.”

Paintsil went on to have a successful career, participating in two World Cup tournaments for Ghana and playing in AFCON tournaments, including the 2008 and 2012 editions. At the club level, he featured for teams such as Fulham, Leicester, and West Ham, making 89 appearances for the Ghanaian national team.