Former Ghana defender Nuru Suley wins man of the match in Duhok home win in Iraqi Super League

Former Black Stars defender Nuru Suley emerged as the man of the match in the Iraqi Super League after his impressive display helped Duhok Sports Club to claim a win on Friday.

Suley was also the captain for Duhok as they recorded a 2-0 victory over Al Diwaniya in the round fixture at the Duhok Stadium.

The experienced centre-back was instrumental at the heart of the defence, ensuring his side keep a clean sheet at the end of the match.

Ghanaian striker Prince Opoku Agyemang and Ivorian forward Yannick Zakri got the two goals for Duhok in the match.

Suley returned to the Iraqi top flight in January 2022 for the third time in his career after departing Ghanaian giants Hearts of Oak.

He has been an important member of the Duhok team since he joined the club.

The club is currently sitting in the 6th position on the league table with 35 points after 21 matches. They are seven points behind the leaders Al Shorta.