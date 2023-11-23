Former Ghana defender Rashid Sumaila optimistic about Black Stars' future despite recent setbacks

Former Black Stars defender Rashid Sumaila has urged Ghanaians to remain patient and supportive as the national team navigates a challenging period.

The four-time African champions faced criticism for their uneven performance during the recent November international break, securing a hard-fought win against Madagascar but suffering a narrow defeat to Comoros in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

In an interview with Koforidua-based Bryt FM, the ex-Red Star Belgrade star shared his optimism about the Black Stars' potential for improvement over time.

“They will come good as time goes on, so we should exercise patience for the boys. We should all pray and support the team no matter what is the situation.”

Despite the recent setbacks, Sumaila believes in the resilience of the team and encourages Ghanaians to stand behind the players during this transitional phase. The Black Stars, known for their football prowess, are now shifting their focus to the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament scheduled to take place in Ivory Coast between January and February 2024.

The team will look to regroup and build on their strengths as they prepare for the continental showdown.