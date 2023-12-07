Former Ghana defender Sam Johnson blasts Black Stars players for lack of commitment

Former Ghana defender Sam Johnson has slammed the current crop of Black Stars players for their lack of commitment and effort in representing the country.

In an interview with Angel FM, Johnson expressed his disappointment and frustration with the team's recent performance, citing a lack of urgency and desire to win matches.

Johnson pointed out that Ghanaians have been patient with the team for a long time and are eager to see positive results. He emphasised that the responsibility for the team's poor performance does not solely lie with the coach, but rather with the players themselves.

"It's not only about playing; it's about the players and how important these things are to them. Apart from the fact that they don’t play the way we want… they play as if they are in their bedroom," Johnson said.

The former Hearts of Oak player highlighted the need for players to demonstrate determination and a willingness to fight for victories. He referenced the team's performance against Madagascar, where they showed a sense of urgency and a desire to win.

"So it's not only about playing but the players have to demonstrate how important the match is for them," Johnson added.

Johnson also urged the players to reflect on their performances on the field, as Ghanaians have been supportive of the team for an extended period.

The Black Stars are currently preparing for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast, where they will face Egypt, Mozambique, and Cape Verde in the group stage.