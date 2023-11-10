Former Ghana defender Samuel Inkoom calls for patience and support for coach Chris Hughton

Former Ghana defender Samuel Inkoom has called for patience with under-fire coach Chris Hughton.

Hughton has faced criticism following defeats to the USA and Mexico in October, leading to speculation about his future.

Inkoom believes that Hughton needs time to build a strong team, citing that he has only been on the job for less than a year.

"To be very honest we are putting a lot of pressure on this coach which I understand Ghana we are a football nation but we shouldn't forget that the coach just took the job recently I don't think it has been a year," Inkoom told Citi FM

"So, he needs time to build a team we have a young team and I don't think he signed a contract for him to play the kind of friendly games we are playing. Because if you want to build a team and you don't play a high-profile friendly game you will never see the mistakes in the team."

Inkoom argues that Hughton should be allowed to assess each player and make improvements.

"National team, you cannot get the players every time, the players are in their various clubs, so he needs time to access each and every player," he said.

Ghana will face Madagascar on November 17 in Kumasi and then play Comoros on November 21 in Moroni, in two crucial 2026 World Cup qualifying games.

Inkoom hopes that fans will support Hughton and give him the chance to prove himself. "In my opinion, I am not saying he is the best, but he will be the best," he said. "He is now building the team, let's give him time."