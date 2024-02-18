Former Ghana defender Samuel Inkoom opposes calls for disbandment of GFA

Former Ghana defender Samuel Inkoom opposes some calls for the disbandment of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

Inkoom believes that disbanding the FA will not be the solution to Ghanaian football's challenges after another disappointment at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Ghana suffered a group stage exit at this year’s AFCON in Ivory Coast, marking a second consecutive early elimination.

This has prompted widespread criticism, with some individuals taking to the streets to demonstrate against the GFA, amidst calls for the disbandment of the current GFA administration led by President Kurt Okraku.

“It is not the dissolution of the FA that will help us, but what I would add is, they should also be receptive to the ideas others bring on board because we are all looking for the best interest of the game,” he remarked on UTV.

Ghana haven’t won a game in their last two AFCON appearances, and many believe it is due to a flawed system that needs to be changed.