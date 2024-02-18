Former Ghana defender Samuel Inkoom pleads with government to focus on youth football

Former Black Stars defender, Samuel Inkoom believes the only way to revive Ghana football is to invest in youth football.

The ex-Hearts of Oak right-back, who is a product of colts football, insists the government needs to switch attention to grassroots football if the country wants to see the Black Stars thrive again.

Ghana suffered another difficult Africa Cup of Nations after exiting the tournament at group stage, extending the wait for the AFCON trophy to 43 years.

"Moving forward, if we want to see the Black Stars thrive again, we have to focus on the young one, colts football, inter-schools, that is where government should focus," he said on UTV.

Asked why the attention has switched away from youth football, Inkoom added: "It seems the Black Stars is exciting. They get a lot of sponsorship. There is money there but we forget that is where the players come from.

"This is where most of us were made. Myself, Emmanuel Agyemang Badu and John Painstil were all products of youth football."