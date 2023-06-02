Former Ghana defender Samuel Inkoom reveals role in Mohamed Salah's transfer to Basel

Former Ghana defender Samuel Inkoom has revealed his instrumental role in the transfer of Egyptian star Mohamed Salah to Swiss club FC Basel.

Inkoom, who joined Basel himself in the 2009/10 season, recommended Salah to the club after observing his talent during a training session in Egypt.

Inkoom, now 34 years old, had a successful spell with Basel, winning the Swiss Super League and Swiss Cup in his debut season.

During his time in Egypt with the Ghanaian national team, he noticed Salah's impressive skills while the latter played for Egyptian side Petrojet.

"I used to wear jersey no 22 with the Black Stars in Egypt while he played for Petrojet together with Eric Bekoe. We trained in Egypt, and I had the opportunity to speak to him," Inkoom shared with Peace FM Sports.

Recognising Salah's potential, Inkoom recommended him to the Basel sporting director, who was impressed by the Egyptian's speed.

Salah expressed his desire to play in Europe and gladly accepted the opportunity to move to Switzerland and join Basel.

Salah's stint at Basel from the 2012/13 season saw him make 47 appearances and score 9 goals during his two-year stay. He played a significant role in securing successive league titles for the club.

The Egypt captain secured a move to Chelsea in 2014 and had successful spells at Fiorentina and AS Roma before making a major transfer to Liverpool. Since joining Liverpool, he has become a club legend and has won numerous trophies, including the Premier League and Champions League.