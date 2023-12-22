Former Ghana defender Samuel Inkoom shares experience of racial abuse in Ukraine

Former Ghana defender Samuel Inkoom has spoken out about the racial abuse he faced during his time playing in Ukraine.

In an interview with Starr FM, Inkoom recalled an incident where bananas were thrown at him during a game against Shakhtar Donetsk.

Despite the hurtful experience, Inkoom stated that he is proud to be black and does not let racist behaviour affect him.

Inkoom, who played for Dnipro in the Ukrainian topflight, said that he had mentally prepared himself for potential discrimination in the country.

"For me, any country I go to I psych myself that no, I’m not white and it’s not everything that I’ll get smoothly, so I don’t even pay too much attention towards that," he said.

"I remember one of our games in Ukraine playing against Shakhtar Donetsk, there was a whole lot, there was a banana, I didn’t even pay attention.

"They were throwing bananas and stuff on the pitch, they think blacks are monkeys but I didn’t even show any signal of what they were talking about. I don’t feel anything, I’m proud that I’m black."

Inkoom's experiences with racism extend beyond his time in Ukraine. He also played for clubs in several countries, including Switzerland, France, Greece, the United States, Portugal, Turkey, Bulgaria, and Georgia.

Throughout his career, he has encountered various forms of discrimination, but he remained steadfast in his resolve to overcome them.

As a member of the Black Satellites, Inkoom was part of the historic team that won the U20 FIFA World Cup in 2009.

He has also represented Ghana at the senior level, earning 44 caps and winning a silver medal at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations tournament.