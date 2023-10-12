Former Ghana defender Samuel Inkoom to launch 'S-Inkoom Football Management Agency' in Accra

Former Ghana defender Samuel Inkoom is set to unveil his football agency, 'S-Inkoom Football Management Agency,' in Accra on October 28, 2023.

Samuel Inkoom, renowned for his contributions to clubs like Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak, has embarked on a new venture in football management. On October 11, he officially extended an invitation to the Youth and Sports Minister, Ussif Mustapha, for the launch of his agency later this month.

Minister Ussif Mustapha, graciously accepting the invitation, praised Samuel Inkoom for his career transition and the positive impact it could have on Ghanaian football. In a Facebook post, the Sports Minister shared, “I commended and urged him on for the good path he has chosen, which, without doubt, will bring his experience to bear, towards the development and promotion of football in our country.”

Having left Ghana for overseas opportunities in 2009 after helping Asante Kotoko secure a league title, the talented right-back returned to his homeland in early 2022 after a remarkable 13-year career abroad. During his time abroad, he featured for 11 clubs, including Swiss giants Basel and Ukraine's FC Dnipro.

Inkoom's illustrious career also saw him as a key member of Ghana's U-20 squad that clinched the U-20 World Cup in Egypt in 2009, eventually becoming a regular contributor for the senior national team, the Black Stars. He played a significant role in the Black Stars' campaigns at the 2010 and 2014 World Cups in South Africa and Brazil, respectively.