Former Ghana defender Samuel Osei Kuffour applauds improved standard of Ghana Premier League

Former Ghana international Samuel Osei Kuffour has expressed his admiration for the improving standard of the Ghana Premier League.

The former King Faisal central defender shared his positive remarks after witnessing the intense Super Clash between traditional rivals Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday.

Despite the challenges of retaining and attracting top-tier players, Osei Kuffour found himself impressed by the quality of the game and emphasized the positive trajectory of the top-flight league.

"I was really impressed when I watched Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko," remarked Osei Kuffour, a former standout defender for AS Roma and Bayern Munich. "I never thought that the players could perform like they did. The players were good, and I was impressed."

Even though Hearts of Oak took an early lead against Asante Kotoko, the match concluded with a 3-2 victory for their rivals. Linda Mtange and Martin Karikari secured the goals for the Phobians, while Isaac Oppong and Steven Mukwala netted for the Porcupine Warriors.

"The performance of Hearts of Oak was good even though they lost, but the standard of the Ghana Premier League is getting better," Osei Kuffour added, acknowledging the positive strides made in the league's competitiveness and overall quality.