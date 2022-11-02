Former Ghana defender Shilla Illiasu rates 2006 squad ahead of current one ahead of World Cup

Former Ghana defender Shilla Illiasu has rated the Black Stars' 2006 World Cup squad, of which he was a member, as superior to the current squad ahead of the World Cup in Qatar.

"The strength of the team (in 2006) leaned on the shoulders of the foreign-based players because those players were regular starters at their respective clubs.

"Truth must be told. Can we say this crop of players are playing regularly (as compared to 2006)?

"If you compare both squads, I quite remember, the Ghana (Premier) League was one of the best in Africa (in 2006). I will advise the authorities to invest in the local league if they need the national teams to perform at the highest level,” he said to Onua Sports.

Ghana's debut World Cup squad reached the last 16 in Germany in 2006.

Four years later, Milovan Rajevac's team advanced to the quarter-finals before the 2014 squad crashed out at the group stage.

This year's squad aim to make the semi-finals in Qatar, but they must first advance from Group H, where they will face Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay.