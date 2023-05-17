Former Ghana FA boss Kwesi Nyantakyi granted chambers viewing of Anas Aremeyaw Anas' face

An Accra High Court has ruled that controversial investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas will provide testimony against former Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kwasi Nyantakyi in open court.

However, in line with his signature style, Anas will be permitted to wear his distinctive mask during the proceedings.

Mr Nyantakyi's legal team had made an application to the court requesting the opportunity to privately view Anas Aremeyaw Anas' true identity.

The court granted this request, allowing Mr Nyantakyi to see the journalist's face in chambers prior to his testimony.

The ruling was made in the context of the criminal trial stemming from the controversial Number 12 documentary, which aimed to expose corruption within Ghanaian football.

The court emphasised that it is essential to uphold the principles of justice, particularly when an individual's liberty is at stake. Given that Anas is a key witness in the case, his true identity becomes crucial to afford the accused the opportunity to identify him and mount a proper defence.

Drawing attention to Anas Aremeyaw Anas' prior public appearances wearing his mask while addressing the media, the court deemed it evident that he is comfortable presenting himself in this manner in public. In light of this observation, the court issued the following orders regarding the course of the trial:

