Former Ghana FA Exco member Wilfred Osei Palmer debunks bribery allegation claims

President of Tema Youth Winful Osei Kweku Palmer has expressed shock over claims that he tried to bribe suspended referee Prince Amoah.

On Thursday, Osei Kweku Palmer, who is accused of having an ambition to ascend the Ghana FA throne, is alleged to have attempted bribing banned referee Prince Amoah in a game involving his club, Tema Youth during the 2016/17 Ghana Premier League season.

Referee Amoah, who was handed an indefinite ban by the defunct Ghana football governing body over a dodgy officiating during Hearts of Oak's 3-3 stalemate with Aduana Stars during the 2016/17 Ghana Premier League campaign, is reported to have released an audio conversation between himself and the former GFA Executive committee member.

According to the report, Osei Palmer was heard negotiating with the beleaguered official about a game involving his club.

Referee Amoah, at the point of playing the audio live on the Asempa FM’s Ultimate Sports Morning Show, received numerous calls on his mobile phone all in a bid to get him to stop playing the audio.

The referee paused playing the audio and declared he will publish the full conversation if he is pushed to the wall.

However, during an interview with ETV's Raymond Nyamador, Mr. Osei Palmer vehemently denied the reports claiming that it is a ploy to tarnish his hard-earned image and vowed to take legal action against the troubled official.

"I have never and will never bribe a match official. With all my years of experience in football I know too well the consequences of resorting to unethical means to match skew results in my favour."

"In the alleged tape the said Prince Amoah claimed I said I was interested in a match at what point did that turn into bribery? He quizzed.

"This allegation should be treated with the contempt it deserves they are totally false."