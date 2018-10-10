Former Ghana FA top official Fred Pappoe warns 'risky and illegal' Black Stars friendly against Kotoko

Former Ghana FA vice-president Fred Pappoe has kicked against the 'risky and illegal' Black Stars friendly against local giants Asante Kotoko.

The four-time African champions have hurriedly arranged a friendly against the Porcupine Warriors on Friday following the cancellation of the team's 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sierra Leone.

The decision to play the friendly has sparked controversy in the West African nation amid claims it's needless.

But former Black Stars management committee chief Fred Pappoe has warned against the risk associated with engaging in an illegality.

"The players were released for an AFCON qualifier match not a friendly match so the players must return to their various since the match is canceled," he told Agyenkwa FM

"I believe the Normalisation Committee has done the honourable thing by informing the clubs about their next step of playing a friendly match against Kotoko.

"But I believe is too much for a gamble than normal.

"The Normalisation Committee should know the risk involved in a friendly match instead of the main reason for the players invitation.

"I am not disrespecting Kotoko but the legal thing must be done."

The Black Stars was due to play their West African neighbours in the qualifiers on Thursday but the game was rescinded due to the government of Sierra Leone's interference in the activities of the SLFA.

Following the cancellation of the game, coach Appiah will engage his players with a game against Asante Kotoko.

The 58 year old is expected to field most of his fringe players as he continues with the rebuilding of the national team.

The team will continue training in Kumasi today after several of the players arrived in the country for the game this week.

Ghana remains top of group F of the AFCON qualifiers after two games despite losing to Kenya last month in Nairobi.

The four times African Champions have three points but with a better goal advantage to their opponents.