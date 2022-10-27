Former Ghana FA veep George Afriyie explains why Africa has never won World Cup

Former Ghana Football Association Vice President George Afriyie has explained why African countries have not been successful in the World Cup, with no African team winning the coveted trophy.

No African team has won the prestigious, with the continent's best performance being quarter-finals, with only three teams reaching that stage: Ghana, Senegal, and Cameroon.

"The premium other countries put on the World Cup is not the same when it comes to us the African countries," he said on Happy FM.

"In Ghana for instance, whenever we are heading to such tournaments, we hear people complaining about the amounts we are going to invest and all just because we do not know the value of it.

"We as Africans, restricting it to West Africans especially, do not understand the value of the World Cup because if we understood the value, we would invest and prepare well towards the World Cup.

"Ghana is expected to play Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay. Can we compare our cost of preparations to the cost of these countries? Of course, we cannot."

Ahead of this year's World Cup in Qatar, pundits are pessimistic about the five, with only Senegal, who will face the Netherlands, Qatar, and Ecuador in Group A, having a realistic chance of progressing to the second round.

Tunisia are in Group D with defending champions France, Denmark and Australia or Peru and Morocco in Group F beside Belgium, Canada and Croatia.

Cameroon are in Group G with Brazil, Serbia, and Switzerland, while Ghana is in Group H with Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea.