Former Ghana forward Augustine Arhinful blames quality of players for Kotoko's recent slump

Former Ghana forward, Augustine Arhinful believes most of the players in the current Asante Kotoko squad are unfit to play for the club.

Kotoko are enjoying a mini resurgence after a terrible start to the second round, which saw the Reds lose six in seven games before their run of three unbeaten matches.

According to Arhinful, recruiting players from as low as the Second Division will not help the Porcupine Warriors in achieving their goals.

"Yes, of course. I can say that some players within the current Asante Kotoko setup are not supposed to be there. I can say that as a technical person. Because Kotoko is Kotoko, and from what I’ve seen some of the players do not deserve to play for the club," he stated in an interview with LUV FM.

“When I did some background checks on the players I realised some are second division players because you see a player and you ask where he is coming from. Which team did he play for before joining Kotoko? And you do the checks and you realize he was playing for either a first-division or second-division somewhere.

“But this is Asante Kotoko we are talking about, and let’s not forget that not every good player that you see at maybe Bechem or other places can come to Kotoko and be successful."