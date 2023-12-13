Former Ghana forward Augustine Arhinful not surprised by Mohammed Kudus' West Ham performance

Former Ghana international Augustine Arhinful has praised midfielder Mohammed Kudus for his quick adaptation of the English Premier League.

Kudus has been a delight to watch in the Premiership, netting three goals since joining the club in the summer transfer window.

His goal against Brentford was voted West Ham's goal of the month for November.

Following his impressive displays, Arhinful is hoping he stays injury free, claiming his presence has a positive influence on the Black Stars.

"I'm not surprised at all [at his recent performances] because when he first went to West Ham, we kept complaining about why the coach was not using him. The coach, who works with the team day in and day out, knew what he was doing," Arhinful told Joy Sports.

"I think since the time he was integrated into the team, we have seen his performance keeps going up. We should just hope that he doesn't get himself injured," he added.

"He playing well will also affect our national team positively, so we should continue to guide him, advise him, and hope for the best for him."