Former Ghana forward Majeed Waris calls for Asamoah Gyan's inclusion in the GFA

Former Ghana striker Majeed Abdul Waris believes it is time to involve legendary forward Asamoah Gyan in the management of Ghana football.

According to Waris, the former Ghana captain has the country at heart and will do a good job if he is included in the Ghana Football Association.

His comments come after Ghana suffered another early Africa Cup of Nations exit following last Monday's monumental collapse against Mozambique.

Although Gyan has not disclosed his desire to be part of management of football in the country, the 37-year-old has keenly been following the Black Stars since his retirement.

"Time to get Asamoah Gyan involved in the GFA. one of the real guys who always have the nation in heart," wrote Waris on X, formerly Twitter.

Waris and Gyan played together for the Black Stars for many years and were part of the squad that qualified Ghana to the 2014 World Cup.

The 32-year-old now plies his trade in Cyprus with Anorthosis Famagusta.