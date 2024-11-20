Former Ghana forward Thomas Duah refuses to blame Otto Addo for Black Stars’ AFCON qualification failure

Former Ghana international Thomas Duah has refused to blame Otto Addo for the Black Stars 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualification failure.

The Black Stars endured a torrid qualifying campaign, losing three games and drawing three games across the period.

Playing six games without a win, the West African powerhouse finished bottom on the standings in Group F, derailing the team’s AFCON qualification chances.

The Black Stars will now miss the AFCON tournament for the first time in 20-years. The last time Ghana failed to qualify for the CAF’s biggest event was back in 2004.

In the final round of the qualifiers, the Black Stars succumbed to a 2-1 defeat to Niger at the Accra Sports Stadium, sparking a lot of concerns among Ghanaians.

Speaking to Kessben FM, as followed by Ghanasoccernet.com, the former Ashantigold tactician declined to blame Otto Addo the teams struggle during the AFCON qualifiers, saying the situation at hand goes beyond coaching.

“We’ve been apportioning blames on coaches for Black Stars poor performances but for me, coaches are not the problem. Do coaches play football” he quizzed.

“We shouldn’t blame Otto Addo. The situation at hand goes beyond coaching” he said.

They will now shift their attention to the 2026 World Cup qualifications next year.