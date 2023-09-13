Former Ghana forward Yaw Preko says Chris Hughton needs time to succeed

Former Ghana international Yaw Preko has called on Ghanaians to give Chris Hughton more time to implement his ideas as coach of the Black Stars.

Since his appointment in March, Hughton has taken charge of five games, four of which were AFCON 2023 qualifiers. To the dismay of many football fans who have criticized the Black Stars' performance, Ghana recorded two wins and two draws in the four games.

Preko has advised Ghanaians to exercise patience and hope for the better under Chris Hughton, who acknowledges that there must be progress.

He asserts that the Black Stars coach requires time to acclimate his team and aid in their development of telepathy and cohesion before he can produce results.

“I think we still haven’t gelled well. We had a coach who was a technical director before becoming a coach. People might say he was part of the team at the World Cup but it’s not the same,” the former Great Olympics coach said.

“As the technical director, you are not the head coach, you are not in control of certain things but when you become the head coach you have to implement your own ideas and everything,” the former Medeama SC gaffer added.

Chris Hughton will continue to be in charge of the team as they continue preparations for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers and the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).