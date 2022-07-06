Former Ghana goalie Adam Kwarasey opens up on 2014 World Cup failure

Former Black Stars goalkeeper has blamed lack of unity for Ghana's abysmal display at the FIFA World Cup in Brazil 2014.

Ghana exited the competition at the group stage after picking just a point in three matches.

The Ghana team was tainted with indiscipline with midfielder Sulley Muntari and Kevin-Prince Boateng sacked from camp over misconduct.

The Black Stars also threatened to boycott their final game against Portugal over unpaid appearance fees, forcing government to airlift $4 million to Brazil.

“The World Cup was disappointing, we can all say that. I won’t sit here and cry about how things went. I’m over it, I’m past it but that’s the tournament where I felt that ‘we are not together at all’ – as players and technical team. It wasn’t the best experience but it is what it is, and like I said, I am past it," he told Joy Sports.

Kwarasey, who started the first game against the United States as Ghana lost 2-1, was dropped in subsequent games against Germany and Portugal.

“If someone decides not to play me and it’s for the best thing for the team, I’m fine with that. But do it as a man and with respect. Tell me and look me in the eyes when you do and I will respect your decision. But I have to honestly say that I was in better form 3 weeks before the WC than I was during the WC because of the simple reason that I wasn’t responding to the training,” he added.