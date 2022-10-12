Former Ghana goalie responds to Andre Ayew senior player selection comments

Former Ghana and Asante Kotoko goalkeeper, Joe Carr, disagrees with Andre Ayew's comment that apart from the senior players who are guaranteed a place in the Black Stars squad for the World Cup, the rest will have to fight for their positions.

His comments come after the international friendlies against Brazil and Nicaragua, and with Ghana coach Otto Addo set to drop his team next month.

Joe Carr believes if under-performing senior players are assured their places in the team, there will be no competition to get the best out of the entire squad.

“The coach should not hesitate to bench senior players if they do not live up to his expectation. This is the only way to get the players to give their best during the competition," he told Graphic Sports.

“Instead of relying on senior players who may be out of form in such a high class competition, selection should be based purely on current performance to enable Ghana to excel in such an elite tournament.

“As many new players as possible who are in good form and have the competitive edge should be offered opportunity, and with such a positive approach, our team will not be found wanting,” concluded the 1983 CAF Champions League winner.