Former Ghana goalkeeper Abukari Damba raises concerns about player commitment in Black Stars

Former Ghana goalkeeper Abukari Damba has voiced apprehensions over the level of player commitment within the Black Stars, expressing concerns about the team's dedication.

Damba, who has donned the national colours himself, has raised questions about the collective commitment of players in the Ghanaian football squad, sparking discussions about the factors influencing team dynamics and performance.

Damba's reaction is against the backdrop of recent disappointing performances of the team including a recent shocking defeat to Comoros in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. The Black Stars after securing a win in their first game against Madagascar failed to maintain their momentum and were surprised by the Comorian national team.

Damba who remains optimistic about Ghana's qualification chances has raised questions about the player's motivation in these matches which witnessed a performance far from impressive.

"I always talk about the intrinsic motivation of these players, are these players self-motivated enough to play for the national team, these are some of the questions that we always have to ask," he told Citi Sports.

"But that notwithstanding, I still think we have the opportunity to redeem ourselves [Black Stars], both players and the technical team.

"So far, it is not looking too good, but we can always improve it.

"Again, emphasis on intrinsic motivation, whether they are self-motivated enough to be called upon to play for the senior national team.

"How do players feel when invited to come and play for the national, all these questions need to be answered.

"How do they approach games?

"Whether they play their hearts out and then we juxtapose that with what they play at the various clubs, then we can tell," he added.

Ghana will now seek to redeem themselves in the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) to be held in Ivory Coast where they will face record holders Egypt, Cape Verde and Mozambique in Group B.