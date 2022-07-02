Former Ghana goalkeeper Adam Kwarasey advises Hudson-Odoi, Inaki, Tariq, Nketiah, and others on nationality changes

Former Ghana goalkeeper Adam Larsen Kwarasey has advised foreign-born players who are considering switching nationalities to play for Ghana.

The 34-year-old was born in Norway and played for their U-21 team before becoming a Ghana international in 2011. He made 24 appearances in goal.

Kwarasey also represented Ghana at the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.

Some players born in Europe, like the former goalkeeper, have expressed interest in playing for the Black Stars ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The Ghana FA is currently on the radar of English-born players Callum Hudson-Odoi, Tariq Lamptey, and Eddie Nketiah.

There is also interest in Spain-born Inaki Williams and his younger brother Nico Williams, who play for Athletic Bilbao.

They need to come for the right reason I’ll say. I know they probably want to experience the World Cup but I hope they come because they want to represent Ghana and not because they were not selected by another country,” he told Joy Sports.

“I think that’s number one – they need to be there because they want to play their hearts out for Ghana. Number two is hard because it’s been a while since I have been around, so I don’t really know how things are done in camp, but adjust quickly and do your best basically.”