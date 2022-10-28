Former Ghana goalkeeper Adam Kwarasey fears the growing number of clubs in Norway could affect grassroots football

Former Ghana goalkeeper Adam Larsen Kwarasey has shared his views on the increasing number of clubs in Norway's lower-tier divisions.

Kwarasey, who manages fourth-tier side Gamle Oslo, fears grassroots football will be largely affected by the competition from the third and fourth tiers.

The number of clubs in the third and fourth divisions have increased to 27.

"Now there are so many teams that I think you have to do something soon. In the worst case, it could be death for the wider clubs if they feel in the future they have no chance of moving up," he said.

Kwarasey came close to securing promotion to the third division with Gamle Oslo, but a late goal in the play-offs helped YMCA Oslo at the expense of the Ghanaian's team.

"We don't move up because we play an incredibly bad game and can only blame ourselves. We have always known that YMCA wanted to move up with their second team, and cannot "catch" them on anything," said Kwarasey after Tuesday's game.