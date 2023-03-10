Former Ghana goalkeeper Fatau Dauda applauds Chris Hughton's appointment as Black Stars coach

Former Ghana goalkeeper Fatau Dauda has emphasised the significance of Chris Hughton's appointment as coach of the Black Stars.

The former Brighton manager was named as replacement for Otto Addo, who resigned after Ghana's group stage exit at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Hughton will be assisted by Didi Dramani and George Boateng, who served under Otto Addo during his reign.

In an interview, Dauda praised Hughton's appointment and his familiarity with the team, stating, "Now we have a coach in the person of Chris Hughton, and the most important thing is that he has been with the team for some time, so I think it will help us. We have a wise technical team who can help the national team, so we just have to support them in order for them to succeed."

Ghana are set to host Angola on March 23 at the Baba Yara Stadium, followed by the reverse fixture in Luanda on March 27.

The Black Stars currently lead Group E of the qualifiers with four points, followed by Angola, who are also on four points. Central African Republic and Madagascar follow in that order.