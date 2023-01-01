Former Ghana goalkeeper Fatau Dauda completes CAF License C Coaching Course Module II

GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 01 January 2023
Former Ghana goalkeeper Fatau Dauda has completed Module II of the CAF License C Coaching Course.

Dauda, who played in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, was one of 30 people who took the course.

The course lasted ten days, from Wednesday, December 14 to Wednesday, December 24.

Dauda in December was appointed the goalkeeper's coach for the national U-20 men's team, the Black Satellites.

He is also a coach at the Right to Dream Academy after a successful internship.

The 37-year-old played for Ashanti Gold, Orlando Pirates, Chippa United, Enyimba and Legon Cities. He featured for Ghana from 2008 to 2015. Fatau has been a regular pundit on TV after hanging up his boots.

 

