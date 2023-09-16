Former Ghana goalkeeper Fatau Dauda explains Richard Attah's error in Hearts of Oak's defeat to RTU

Former Ghana goalkeeper, Fatau Dauda has blamed poor anticipation from Richard Attah for Hearts of Oak defeat to Real Tamale United.

The Phobians suffered an opening day defeat after Owusu Afriyie headed home a late winner for the host at the Aliu Mahama stadium.

Attah was off his line when a cross came in from a corner kick, but failed to reach the ball first as Afriyie connected to the ball.

"New season Ghana premier league 2023/2024… RTU Vrs HEARTS OF OAK. The challenges in this clip, why Gk could not get the ball “anticipating before attacking the ball". It was an out-swing cross, and the principle is telling us to stay high when there is out swing cross, Gk was High alright, but the anticipation made him not to get the ball," wrote Dauda on X, as he explains the goalkeeping error.

Hearts of Oak return to Accra to face Nsoatreman in their second game of the season.

The Ghanaian giants are hoping to win the Ghana Premier League this season.