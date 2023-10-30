Former Ghana goalkeeper Fatau Dauda loses mother

Former Black Stars goalkeeper, Fatau Dauda has lost his mother, Hajia Zeena Dauda.

Hajia Zeena passed away on Friday and has since been buried according to the Islamic customs.

The mother of the now Sudan goalkeeper died after a short illness.

The former Ashantigold and Orlando Pirates shot-stopper missed the burial of his mother due to his work with the Sundanese national team.

However, Dauda took to social media to express his sorrow, as he prayed for Allah's mercies on his beloved mother.

"We love you mum but Allah loves you more than we do, may jannat Firdaus be your last destination. Rest well mum," he wrote on X.

He is expected to arrive in the coming days for her final funeral rites at their home in Madina, Accra.

The ex-Ghana goalkeeper has been involved in goalkeepers coaching since hanging up his gloves, having worked with the Right to Dream Academy and the U20 national team.

Dauda represented Ghana at various international competitions, including the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.