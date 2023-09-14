Former Ghana goalkeeper George Owu optimistic about Black Stars' AFCON 2023 chances

Former Ghaan goalkeeper George Owu has expressed confidence in the Black Stars' ability to secure victory in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) set to be hosted in Ivory Coast next year.

The Black Stars secured their qualification for the tournament with a come-from-behind victory against the Central African Republic in Kumasi.

Although the team had a shaky start that led to the away side scoring first, goals from Mohammed Kudus and Ernest Nuamah ensured a 2-1 win for the Black Stars.

The four-time champions will be heading to the next tournament bearing in mind their disaster in Cameroon. They were eliminated in the group stage, but Owu believes that Chris Hughton's squad possesses enough quality players to clinch victory and put an end to Ghana's over four-decade-long wait for continental glory.

Owu stated, "This Ghana team can win the AFCON with the right support and motivation from Ghanaians."

The group stage draw for the tournament is scheduled to take place on Thursday, October 12, 2023, in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.