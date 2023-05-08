Former Ghana goalkeeper Stephen Ahorlu reflects on painful 2010 World Cup semi-final miss

Former Ghana goalkeeper, Stephen Ahorlu, has spoken about the pain he still feels over Ghana’s 2010 World Cup semi-final exit.

The Black Stars were on the verge of making it to the last four of the tournament in South Africa, but Asamoah Gyan’s penalty miss against Uruguay saw their dreams shattered.

Ahorlu, who was part of the Ghana squad at the time, recounted the disappointment during an interview with Radio Gold Sports.

“What I can remember is, the knock stage penalty we had with Uruguay. I thought definitely we were going to qualify for the semi-final but unfortunately, we couldn’t reach there. So, if I remember that, it pains me very much.”

Ghana’s exit from the 2010 World Cup is widely regarded as one of the most heartbreaking moments in African football history.

The Black Stars had put in a series of impressive performances in the tournament and were just one kick away from making history. However, Uruguay went on to win the match on penalties and Ghana’s World Cup dreams were over.

Following his retirement from football, Ahorlu became the goalkeepers’ trainer of former club Hearts of Lions, and has guided them back into the Ghana Premier League.