Former Ghana international Augustine Arhinful criticises lack of consistency in Black Stars' player selection

Former Ghanaian footballer Augustine Arhinful has voiced strong criticism over what he perceives as a lack of consistency in the player selection process for the Black Stars.

Arhinful's comments come in the aftermath of the team's recent performances, particularly in friendly matches played in America, where results did not meet expectations.

Speaking to Peace FM, Arhinful pointed out the inconsistency in the selection of players, expressing his concern about the impact on the team's overall dynamics and performance. He emphasized that the variation in the squad from one match to another makes it challenging to establish a cohesive and effective gameplay strategy.

"That has been our issue there is no consistency in our selection every call up you will see a different set of players we are calling the national team if you do that you will not be consistent in our time this went on but the talent that we had the pool of talent was big so every now and then if Augustine Arhinful comes to the next match Tony Yeboah will be at his peak, Ali Ibrahim is at his peak, Kwame Ayew etc."

Ghana will host Madagascar in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi on Friday, November 17, 2023 before travelling to Moroni to play Comoros on Tuesday.